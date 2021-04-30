Anthrax Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations Including Livestream Show

One of The Big Four turns the big 4-0 this year, and are celebrating with a number of special activities and events to honour the landmark anniversary. Formed by guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, NY on July 18th 1981, Anthrax were one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth.

Each week, starting on May 3rd, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, concluding on the band's official founding anniversary of July 18th, Anthrax's social media accounts will offer a series of video testimonials sent in by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans - sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant all these years on. These videos will honour each album in chronological order beginning with the original release, "Fistful of Metal." Go here for the full schedule.

The 11-week series will include video contributions from Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Norman Reedus, Michael Poulsen, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Roger Miret, Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Slash, Tom Morello and more. There will also be video clips from former Anthrax band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano.

Anthrax are also pleased to announce a very special live stream performance on Friday July 16th, featuring a deep cuts set that will pull from the band's entire career-spanning catalogue. All details including ticketing information will be announced shortly.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a special 40th anniversary-edition bottle of Anthrax bourbon to enjoy during the livestream and keep as a commemorative keepsake. More details will be coming soon.