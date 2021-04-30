Flotsam And Jetsam Unveils New Lyric VIdeo "Blood In The Water"

Thrash and speed metal icons Flotsam And Jetsam have seen many of their peers that started at the same time, including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Venom have their day in the sun. Considered in metal circles as “legendary”, the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam, over their long career, has seemed somewhat plagued by label snafus, changes in trends, or other unfortunate events. On album number fourteen, and without a doubt making the best music of their career, Flotsam And Jetsam finally smells blood in the water this time around.

Slated for a release on June 4, 2021 through AFM Records, "Blood In The Water" literally shreds the listener’s ears and pummels Flotsam And Jetsam’s message into the hearts of the most diehard metal fans, the album must be heard to be believed. Featuring twelve brutal and powerful tracks that will rip your head off, the outstanding guitar work of Michael Gilbert and these killer vocals by Eric AK – one of the most gifted metal singers in music history – Flotsam And Jetsam's "Blood In The Water" will see the band deliver one of their heaviest records to date!

With the unveiling of the previously-released single “Burn The Sky”, Flotsam And Jetsam gave a first and impressive sneak peak of their forthcoming album. Now, the thrash heavy weights have unleashed the thunderous album opener and title track with a brand new video! "Blood In The Water" let’s you know right off that these guys aren’t messing around as the song comes screaming out of the speakers with a frenzied rhythm section, these passionated vocals by AK and guitars blazing on ten!

"This last year was a very different year for many of us, and we will say that the tragedy and difficulty had an impact on this song and this new album." Says drummer Ken Mary. ""Blood In The Water" is one of the most aggressive Flotsam songs ever, but that wasn't planned. We just tried to pour everything we were feeling into each song. We didn't want to analyze it or qualify it, and we just let the song be what it was going to be. What you're hearing is the result of what I'd say is the closest you can get to looking at the inside of Flotzilla's brain!"