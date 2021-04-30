Dordeduh Shares New Song "În Vieli?tea Uitarii"
Dordeduh have released another stunning new track "În vieli?tea uitarii" ("In the Storm of Oblivion") as the third single taken from their sensational forthcoming album "Har" ("Gifted"), which has been scheduled for release on May 14, 2021. You can check out the song below.
"We have always aimed at presenting our message in the most impersonal way possible", explains frontman Edmond "Hupogrammos" Karban. "This concept has grown out of our black metal roots and we kept it. This has somewhat changed on 'Har' as I have begun to insert my personal perspective and how I have personally experienced these impersonal truths in my life. 'În vieli?tea uitarii' is the song that for me feels the most personal on this album. It captures the lows and the highs, the despair and loneliness of the one, who lost his connection with life, with the spirit. Yet on the other hand, this song also shows the strength, confidence, and perseverance of the one, who regained this connection and life flows in his veins again. For me personally it's a very deep and dramatic song. I hope, you will find and feel some of this in it too.''
