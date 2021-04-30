DesertFest Announces Full 2022 Lineup Featuring Electric Wizard, Orange Goblin And Eyehategod
As the home for all the things truly heavy, leading independent UK festival Desertfest have announced their full line up for 2022, which will take place in Camden, London from Friday 29th April – Sunday 1st May.
Celebrating their tenth year, next year’s festival promises to be their biggest and most diverse yet. Covering six venues across the heart of Camden and now including a full line up at The Roundhouse on both Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May.
Founding owner of Desertfest Reece Tee comments, "Desertfest is 10 years old! I’m so proud that our independent festival has stood the test of time. What we have created is special, a decade of great bands, great friends and amazing memories. This year’s line up is a true reflection of how diverse Desertfest has become and with such a loyal audience, Desertfest can champion the underground for decades more to come."
Headlining the Friday will be Swedish heavy rock masters Witchcraft, with a UK exclusive performance and their first UK show in over a decade.
Saturday’s headliners are none other than Chicago’s Shellac, who in another UK exclusive will be bringing their experimental post-hardcore sound to the Roundhouse. Fronted by the iconic Steve Albini, Shellac are one of those bands we all need to experience live, at least once. Whilst closing the festival on Sunday will be UK doom legends Electric Wizard, whose heavy sound encompasses the spirit of Desertfest.
Other acts confirmed include the likes of Corrosion Of Conformity, Orange Goblin and Truckfighters who all played the festival in its debut year in 2012 and there are further UK exclusive performances from hardcore-punks Integrity and the Ukrainian psych space rock trio Somali Yacht Club.
The festival will also see desert legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri’s new band Stoner, who will be playing the Electric Ballroom and doomed heavy metallers Khemmis making their UK debut at The Underworld.
Please see below for the full Desertfest 2022 line up / stage splits.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.desertfest.co.uk
NEW TICKETS FOR 2022
- Weekend Ticket (all venues) - £132 +fees
- Friday Day Ticket (all venues) - £45 +fees
- Saturday Day Ticket (all venues) - £50 +fees
- Sunday Day Ticket (all venues) - £50 +fees
- Saturday Roundhouse only - £35 +fees
Existing ticket holders from 2020’s postponed event have a number of options as the festival is now larger, with an added Roundhouse line-up on Saturday 30th April & Sunday 1st May.
EXISTING WEEKEND + DAY TICKET HOLDERS OPTIONS
- Full refund
- Weekend roll-over to 2022 without Roundhouse upgrade (access only to Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Black Heart & The Dev)
- Weekend roll-over to 2022 with Roundhouse upgrade - £15 +fees
- Day ticket holders can upgrade to a full weekend ticket - £92 + fees – or will be issued a refund. Upgrade options only available until May 7th ’21.
DESERTFEST 2022 FULL LINE UP
FRIDAY 29TH APRIL
ELECTRIC BALLROOM:
Steak (after party)
Witchcraft
Corrosion Of Conformity
Truckfighters
Lowrider
Mos Generator
THE UNDERWORLD
HUMAN DISEASE PROMO PRESENTS:
Integrity
Petbrick
Switchblade
Coltsblood
BlackLab
Blind Monarch
POWERHUAS (formerly Dingwalls):
Gnod
Hey Collosus
Slift
Bonnacons Of Doom
Shuck
BLACK HEART:
Spirit Adrift
Seven Sisters
Inhuman Nature
Dungeon
Aggressive Perfector
Gevaudan
THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:
Alunah
The Brothers Keg
Black Orchids
Dunes
The Lunar Effect
SATURDAY 30TH APRIL
ROUNDHOUSE:
Shellac
Pissed Jeans
Elder
Part Chimp
Elephant Tree
ELECTRIC BALLROOM:
Orange Goblin
Earthless
Stoner
My Sleeping Karma
Wino
THE UNDERWORLD:
Khemmis
Hangman's Chair
Deathrite
Green Lung
Konvent
King Witch
BLACK HEART:
Josiah
Maidavale
Grotto
Fire Down Below
Your Highness
Orbital Junction
THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:
Gurt
Slomosa
Purple Kong
A Gazillion Angry Mexicans
Lacertilia
SUNDAY 1ST MAY
ROUNDHOUSE:
Electric Wizard
Yob
Eyehategod
The Obsessed
Conan
THE UNDERWORLD:
Ten Foot Wizard (after party)
Somali Yacht Club
Sacri Monti
Huntsmen
Desert Storm
Trippy Wicked
Morag Tong
BLACK HEART:
Opium Lord
Human Leather
Shrykull
Tides Of Sulfur
Uunder
Rempte Viewing
THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:
1782
Urne
Wolftooth
Wallowing
Grey Brain
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.