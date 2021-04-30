DesertFest Announces Full 2022 Lineup Featuring Electric Wizard, Orange Goblin And Eyehategod

Band Photo: Corrosion of Conformity (?)

As the home for all the things truly heavy, leading independent UK festival Desertfest have announced their full line up for 2022, which will take place in Camden, London from Friday 29th April – Sunday 1st May.

Celebrating their tenth year, next year’s festival promises to be their biggest and most diverse yet. Covering six venues across the heart of Camden and now including a full line up at The Roundhouse on both Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May.

Founding owner of Desertfest Reece Tee comments, "Desertfest is 10 years old! I’m so proud that our independent festival has stood the test of time. What we have created is special, a decade of great bands, great friends and amazing memories. This year’s line up is a true reflection of how diverse Desertfest has become and with such a loyal audience, Desertfest can champion the underground for decades more to come."

Headlining the Friday will be Swedish heavy rock masters Witchcraft, with a UK exclusive performance and their first UK show in over a decade.

Saturday’s headliners are none other than Chicago’s Shellac, who in another UK exclusive will be bringing their experimental post-hardcore sound to the Roundhouse. Fronted by the iconic Steve Albini, Shellac are one of those bands we all need to experience live, at least once. Whilst closing the festival on Sunday will be UK doom legends Electric Wizard, whose heavy sound encompasses the spirit of Desertfest.

Other acts confirmed include the likes of Corrosion Of Conformity, Orange Goblin and Truckfighters who all played the festival in its debut year in 2012 and there are further UK exclusive performances from hardcore-punks Integrity and the Ukrainian psych space rock trio Somali Yacht Club.

The festival will also see desert legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri’s new band Stoner, who will be playing the Electric Ballroom and doomed heavy metallers Khemmis making their UK debut at The Underworld.

Please see below for the full Desertfest 2022 line up / stage splits.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.desertfest.co.uk

NEW TICKETS FOR 2022

- Weekend Ticket (all venues) - £132 +fees

- Friday Day Ticket (all venues) - £45 +fees

- Saturday Day Ticket (all venues) - £50 +fees

- Sunday Day Ticket (all venues) - £50 +fees

- Saturday Roundhouse only - £35 +fees

Existing ticket holders from 2020’s postponed event have a number of options as the festival is now larger, with an added Roundhouse line-up on Saturday 30th April & Sunday 1st May.

EXISTING WEEKEND + DAY TICKET HOLDERS OPTIONS

- Full refund

- Weekend roll-over to 2022 without Roundhouse upgrade (access only to Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Black Heart & The Dev)

- Weekend roll-over to 2022 with Roundhouse upgrade - £15 +fees

- Day ticket holders can upgrade to a full weekend ticket - £92 + fees – or will be issued a refund. Upgrade options only available until May 7th ’21.

DESERTFEST 2022 FULL LINE UP

FRIDAY 29TH APRIL

ELECTRIC BALLROOM:

Steak (after party)

Witchcraft

Corrosion Of Conformity

Truckfighters

Lowrider

Mos Generator

THE UNDERWORLD

HUMAN DISEASE PROMO PRESENTS:

Integrity

Petbrick

Switchblade

Coltsblood

BlackLab

Blind Monarch

POWERHUAS (formerly Dingwalls):

Gnod

Hey Collosus

Slift

Bonnacons Of Doom

Shuck

BLACK HEART:

Spirit Adrift

Seven Sisters

Inhuman Nature

Dungeon

Aggressive Perfector

Gevaudan

THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:

Alunah

The Brothers Keg

Black Orchids

Dunes

The Lunar Effect

SATURDAY 30TH APRIL

ROUNDHOUSE:

Shellac

Pissed Jeans

Elder

Part Chimp

Elephant Tree

ELECTRIC BALLROOM:

Orange Goblin

Earthless

Stoner

My Sleeping Karma

Wino

THE UNDERWORLD:

Khemmis

Hangman's Chair

Deathrite

Green Lung

Konvent

King Witch

BLACK HEART:

Josiah

Maidavale

Grotto

Fire Down Below

Your Highness

Orbital Junction

THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:

Gurt

Slomosa

Purple Kong

A Gazillion Angry Mexicans

Lacertilia

SUNDAY 1ST MAY

ROUNDHOUSE:

Electric Wizard

Yob

Eyehategod

The Obsessed

Conan

THE UNDERWORLD:

Ten Foot Wizard (after party)

Somali Yacht Club

Sacri Monti

Huntsmen

Desert Storm

Trippy Wicked

Morag Tong

BLACK HEART:

Opium Lord

Human Leather

Shrykull

Tides Of Sulfur

Uunder

Rempte Viewing

THE DEVONSHIRE ARMS:

1782

Urne

Wolftooth

Wallowing

Grey Brain