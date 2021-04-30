Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Breaking Point”
Members of Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Act Of Defiance and more have joined forces in the new thrash metal collective Living Wreckage. Below you can stream their first advance track, “Breaking Point“.
Tells singer Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision):
“It’s basically a middle finger to the powers that be and to the people that blindly follow them to whatever doom awaits. Whether it’s politics, the media, or people you know, there seems to be a recurring theme of fear and everything ‘hitting the fan.’ ‘Breaking Point’ is about how it is going to happen one way or another so screw it.”
Living Wreckage are:
Vocals – Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision)
Guitars – Jon Donais (Anthrax/Shadows Fall)
Guitars – Matt LeBreton (Downpour)
Bass – Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall/Act Of Defiance)
Drums – Jon Morency (Let Us Prey)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spiritbox Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Vildhjarta Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Etc.) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.