Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Breaking Point”

Members of Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Act Of Defiance and more have joined forces in the new thrash metal collective Living Wreckage. Below you can stream their first advance track, “Breaking Point“.

Tells singer Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision):

“It’s basically a middle finger to the powers that be and to the people that blindly follow them to whatever doom awaits. Whether it’s politics, the media, or people you know, there seems to be a recurring theme of fear and everything ‘hitting the fan.’ ‘Breaking Point’ is about how it is going to happen one way or another so screw it.”

Living Wreckage are:

Vocals – Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision)

Guitars – Jon Donais (Anthrax/Shadows Fall)

Guitars – Matt LeBreton (Downpour)

Bass – Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall/Act Of Defiance)

Drums – Jon Morency (Let Us Prey)