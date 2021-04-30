Spiritbox Premiere New Music Video “Circle With Me”

Spiritbox premiere their new music video for their new advance track “Circle With Me“ from the group’s upcoming debut album, which will be released later this year.

Tells singer Courtney LaPlante:

“This song was written in the studio as a last minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt.

Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement.”