Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Guests On New Oceans Single & Video “Everything I Love Is Broken”

posted Apr 30, 2021 at 2:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Machine Head

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Machine Head‘s Robb Flynn guests on the recently released single from Oceans titled “Everything I Love Is Broken“. It is off the Oceans‘ new EP, “We Are Not Okay“, which itself has also just seen a release. That outing arrives via Nuclear Blast Records and features several other guests as well.


Its track listing runs as follows:

01 – “We Are Not Okay” (feat. Andy Dörner of Caliban)
02 – “Everything I Love Is Broken” (feat. Robb Flynn of Machine Head)
03 – “Voices” (feat. Lena Scissorhands of Infected Rain)
04 – “Shark Tooth” (feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay)

A new music video will premiere as well for the track in a few hours from now (as of press time):

