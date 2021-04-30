"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Serj Tankian Premieres New Music Video For “Rumi”

posted Apr 30, 2021 at 2:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of System Of A Down

Band Photo: System Of A Down (?)

Serj Tankian premieres the below music video for his song “Rumi” taken from his solo EP “Elasticity“. That track pays tribute to both the 13th century poet Rumi and Tankian‘s six-year-old son.

Explains Tankian:

“Lyrical specificity in music is generally discouraged because less people internalize them as they have less of a personal connection. But there are cases where it is vital if the inspiration and muse is specific. In this case, a father talking to his son and reverence to the poet that inspired the son’s name could not be re-written so one can generalize.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Serj Tankian Premieres New Music Video For 'Rumi'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 