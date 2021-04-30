Serj Tankian Premieres New Music Video For “Rumi”

Band Photo: System Of A Down (?)

Serj Tankian premieres the below music video for his song “Rumi” taken from his solo EP “Elasticity“. That track pays tribute to both the 13th century poet Rumi and Tankian‘s six-year-old son.

Explains Tankian:

“Lyrical specificity in music is generally discouraged because less people internalize them as they have less of a personal connection. But there are cases where it is vital if the inspiration and muse is specific. In this case, a father talking to his son and reverence to the poet that inspired the son’s name could not be re-written so one can generalize.”