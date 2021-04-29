Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Norway's Nattverd

Band Photo: Nattverd (?)

It goes without saying that Norway is and has been a hotbed of black metal, whether we are discussing the Norwegian black metal scene’s insane and infamous extracurricular activities, shall we say, that involved church burning, murder and suicide, or what matters most, the incredible, pioneering second wave black metal music that continues to influence extreme metal bands across the world. They may not be a well-known name along the lines of acts like Emperor or Darkthrone, but Nattverd has been vomiting blistering and melodic black metal since 2017. Considering that they formed in 2010, it’s clear that they didn’t hit the ground running in terms of recorded output. But since their debut, “Vi vet gud er en logner,” they’ve made up for lost time on that end, also having released a follow-up EP and full-length album.

And now, the Norwegians are poised to release their third LP, “Vandring,” via the legendary France-based black metal label Osmose Productions. “Vandring” is an eight-song effort that’s void of unnecessary fat, offering instantly captivating melancholic extreme metal that should scratch the itch of longtime acolytes of Norwegian black metal. Songs like “Martyrer av kristus” offer catchy riffs that occasionally downshifts toward fist pumping Celtic Frost-like black metal that’s borderline black ’n roll. On the flip-side, tracks like “Gudsmenn deres svik erkjenn” are more exemplary of the act’s strong suit: the marriage of up-tempo blasting black metal with melodic transcendentalism. Again, Nattverd may not be (an underground) household name, but the unit is one that’s definitely worth checking out for fans or curious onlookers of Norwegian black metal, and “Vandring” is an excellent starting point.