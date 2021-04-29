Epica Announces "Omega Alive" Streaming Event To Take Place In June

Dutch symphonic metal heavyweights Epica announce their first-ever streaming event titled Omega Alive. The universal streaming event will mark the band’s triumphant return to the stage to perform for the first time in support of their latest album "Omega," their eighth full-length release the band’s first album in five years.

"Omega Alive" will be streamed on Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST / 21:00 CEST and will be available on demand for 72 hours. Early bird tickets and exclusive bundles are on sale now at www.EpicaStream.com. You can watch the trailer below.

This one-of-a-kind online event will be the band’s most explosive performance to date with an enormous production on an ever-evolving stage setting that’s full of visual surprises. It will see the band perform songs from "Omega" for the first time ever, along with the band’s most popular songs and some other surprises.

Says Epica keyboardist, and the mastermind behind the event, Coen Janssen: "After releasing our new album Omega, we found ourselves with great new songs aching to be played live, but without a stage to perform them on. We still wanted to give our fans the best possible release show like we always do, so together with Jens de Vos from Panda Productions we came up with a way to bring the Epica experience into the homes of the fans all over the world. 'Omega Alive' is Epica’s biggest show ever, and I can't be more proud of what it has become! We went all out on everything we have to offer and I can tell you it is one massive audio-visual spectacle! Immerse yourself in the world of Epica and join us in 'Omega Alive!'"