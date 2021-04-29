Interview
Sumo Cyco Singer Skye Sweetnam Discusses New Album "Initiation," Signing With Napalm Records, Music Videos And More
Ever since punk rock, the DIY ethic has been a vital part of the rock and metal ethos. Every band now has a social media presence, perhaps a YouTube channel and a Bandcamp page to sell their music. While all this is to be admired, there are a select few groups who go above and beyond and begin making serious waves without big money behind them and perhaps the most notable example of this in recent memory would be the genre bending Canadian outfit, Sumo Cyco.
Since debuting in 2011, the collective led by vocalist Skye "Sever" Sweetnam have made a name for themselves with their bombastic sound, support slots with the likes of Skindred and Butcher Babies and international touring. Now, the band has finally accepted a record deal and with Napalm Records behind them, the future looks bright for the Hamilton quartet.
In just eight days, Sumo Cyco will be unleashing, "Initiation," their third full length album and first in four years, which has already received signifficant attention from such singles as "Bystander," "Vertigo" and "No Surrender." To find out more about the album, how signing with Napalm has changed the band, the use of music videos and much more, I spoke with Skye Sweetnam herself. You can check out the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
