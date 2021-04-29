Exclusive

Chicago's Misfire Debuts Full-Length Album On Metalunderground.com

Chicago's newest thrash tyrants, Misfire, comprised of members from Diamond Plate and Vitrial, release a searing thrash collaboration entitled, "Sympathy For The Ignorant."

In 2004 at the age of 13 and 14 drummer James Nicademus and Guitarist/Vocalist Jay Johnson formed what ended up becoming the thrash metal band Diamond Plate. In 2007 Jay left that band and has since released multiple solo projects. Diamond Plate went on to be signed to Earache Records for 2 albums and played multiple tours and shows with Overkill, Death Angel, Testament, Megadeth, D.R.I. and many more.

Fast forward to 2018. James Nicademus, Tommy Denniger of End of Sanity, and Sean Coogan of Vitrial formed Misfire. Shortly after Tommy decided to follow a different path so James called the only man for the job. His old friend Jay Johnson. A decision that would ultimately solidify Misfires line up. Misfire have since been active and have opened for Iron Regan, Sacred Reich, and more.

Their debut album “Sympathy for the Ignorant” releases May 1st 2021 in partnership with Fracture Studios and can be purchased on all distrokid platforms.

