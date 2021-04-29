Just For Fun

Babybeard Premiere New Song "Nippon Kara Konnichiwa (ニッポンからコンニチハ; Hello From Japan)"

Japanese cross-dressing pro wrestling metal musician, Ladybeard (ex-Ladybaby) has returned with his new band Babybeard. Backed by Nakayama Suzu and Hinata Kotomi he premieres his new single "Nippon Kara Konnichiwa (ニッポンからコンニチハ; Hello From Japan)" streaming via YouTube for you below.