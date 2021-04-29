Goregäng (The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For “Farm The Mother”
Band Photo: The Absence (?)
Ahead of this week’s (April 30th) release of their new EP “Long Live The Grime“, Goregäng (The Absence/Inhuman Condition, etc.) premiere a new official music video for their track “Farm The Mother“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dödsrit Premiere New Song "Apathetic Tongues"
- Next Article:
Alastor Premiere New Track "Dead Things In Jars"
0 Comments on "Goregäng (The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.