Dödsrit Premiere New Song "Apathetic Tongues" From Upcoming New Album "Mortal Coil"

Crusty black metal outfit Dödsrit premiere a new song entitled "Apathetic Tongues", taken from their upcoming new album "Mortal Coil", which will be out in stores May 28 via Wolves of Hades.

Check out now "Apathetic Tongues" below.

Says the band’s guitarist, Georgios:

"The song speaks about trying to come to terms with my depression while walking a path of self-destruction, which led me to the point where I tried to take my own life.” He goes on, being extremely frank about his experience: “I think the moment that it became clear to me that I was suicidal was when I felt like I couldn’t cope with the anguish and burden of life, as well as when the smallest details of daily life started to give me ideas on how to end it all. First I started to wonder if the balcony would be high enough, and then before I knew it, the wondering started to become longing, and the longing started to turn into actions.”

He adds:

“Even though I didn’t want to die, I felt like it was the only way to escape the unbearable suffering. Ironically, those moments made me realize how valuable life is. It took me a long time to realize it, and I still think I’m somehow battling to really comprehend it, but something tells me that there’s so much to live for, and so much to fight for.

Even in the darkest of times, when every day feels like yet another goddamn punishment, just try to move forward and search for the light in the thick cloud of smoke that smothers us, because things can and will get better.”