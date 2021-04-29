Tetrarch Premiere New Single “Addicted”

Tetrarch premiere their last advance track titled “Addicted” taken from their impending new album “Unstable“, which is scheduled for a release this Friday, April 30th.





Explains the group’s singer/guitarist Josh Fore:

“‘Addicted‘ is a song about being consumed by something in life that to the outside eye may appear detrimental or dangerous. Even as our world may be spiraling away from us into chaos there’s something that draws us towards our obsessions. ‘Now I can see that the joke is on me’ is that moment of self-awareness: that we cannot escape who we are and that we are stuck in our own addictions.”