Mordred Unleashes New Lyric Video "Demonic #7"; Announces New Album, "The Dark Parade"

The influential San Francisco alternative thrash metal act Mordred have unleashed the music video for their new song “Demonic #7.” The clip, which was produced by graphic artist Andy Pilkington (Flotsam and Jetsam, Skindred), can be viewed below.

"Demonic #7" is the first taste of "The Dark Parade," Mordred’s first full-length album in over 25 years. Set to be released by M-Theory Audio on July 23, the record – which will be offered on CD, digital, cassette, blue vinyl with orange splatter and a limited-edition, mail-order exclusive white vinyl variant – can be pre-ordered now at smarturl.com/mordred

"Timing on the release of ‘Demonic #7’ comes at a point when the USA and many countries around the world seem more divided than they've ever been in our lifetime," explains guitarist Danny White. "As we begin to hopefully and tentatively emerge from the self-imposed cocoon of covid, we ask ourselves if things will start to get better, or will it be a case of just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, ’There are realms even lower than hell.’"

"Demonic #7" includes special guest Christian Powell (Othello’s Revenge), who plays guitar and contributed to writing. In addition, "The Dark Parade" features five-sixths of the personnel from Mordred's acclaimed 1991 record "In This Life," plus new drummer Jeff Gomes (formerly of Fungo Mungo and MIRV). The album is the follow-up to their acclaimed 2020 EP "Volition," and their first full-length record since 1994's "The Next Room." Outside of their 2015 single "The Baroness," "Volition" – which is available for purchase at https://m-theoryaudio.com/store – marked the first new Mordred music since the band’s 2013 reunion. The four songs on that effort saw the group return to the scene with a revitalized energy and successfully recapture their classic sound, which is rooted in thrash metal but veers off the straightforward path for more adventurous musical explorations by utilizing funk-infused musicianship and hip-hop influences. "The Dark Parade" is the continuation of the aural momentum that Mordred regained on "Volition" and showcases a band that sounds as fresh now as they did during their initial decade of existence.

Mordred was formed in 1984 as the burgeoning Bay Area thrash scene was beginning its rise to global prominence. While mosh-inducing thrash formed the basic blueprint of their sound, Mordred stood out as a unique presence thanks to their integration of alternative and hip-hop influences. The group was one of the first Bay Area bands to explore those diversities in extremes, but as the dexterous bass performance of Art Liboon and innovative turntable work from band collaborator Aaron “DJ Pause” Vaughn provided a new spin on the thrash metal genre, Mordred retained their metallic bark thanks to groove-laden shred from guitarists Danny White and James Sanguinetti and energetic shout-along choruses spearheaded by vocalist Scott Holderby. That combination of thrash metal and exploratory funk powered three full-lengths and an EP on Noise Records between 1989 and 1994: their revered debut "Fool's Game"; their eclectic sophomore follow-up "In This Life"; the "Vision" EP and their final – until now – record, "The Next Room."

In addition to spending their 2020 releasing “Volition” and putting the finishing touches on "The Dark Parade," Mordred also entertained audiences throughout the year with their streaming variety show and concert series, "Mordred: Acting The Fool!" Episodes from the series, which includes live performances by the band, guest appearances, burlesque performances, along with a healthy dose of sketch comedy and short films, can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/mordredband/.

More information on Mordred and “The Dark Parade” will be unveiled by M-Theory Audio in the weeks to come, and by Mordred at www.facebook.com/MordredBand.