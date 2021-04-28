Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Bringers of Blasphemy" From Upcoming New Album "In Extremis"
Rogga Johansson's Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, etc.) premiere a new song titled "Bringers of Blasphemy", taken from their upcoming new album "In Extremis", which will be out in stores soon via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Tells the label:
"Necrogod is the perfect expression of atavistic death metal brutality spearheaded by none other than Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory) who has teamed up with the revered The Master Butcher (Morbid Stench, Insepulto) to make this feat possible. It's a product of careful deliberation and years of experience, with Rogga Johansson laying down the heaviest music of possibly his entire career and The Master Butcher just taking things to another level with his barrage of unearthly roars. This is the culmination of death metal mastery, a groovy, pummelling record that imbibes the best elements of Swedish and American death metal scenes to create a truly fearsome record without parallel. What's surprising is that despite the face-blasting aggression and unbridled vocal delivery, the music is well-rounded with thought-out structures, tempo changes, build-ups, solos and even traces of sick melodies. Clearly a marked deviation from the usual Rogga Johansson fare that one is acquainted with, this is some next level old school brutality that will knock you flat and will have you crawling back for more. "
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Necrogod Premiere New Song 'Bringers of Blasphemy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.