Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Bringers of Blasphemy" From Upcoming New Album "In Extremis"

Rogga Johansson's Necrogod (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory, etc.) premiere a new song titled "Bringers of Blasphemy", taken from their upcoming new album "In Extremis", which will be out in stores soon via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tells the label:

"Necrogod is the perfect expression of atavistic death metal brutality spearheaded by none other than Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Revolting, Eye of Purgatory) who has teamed up with the revered The Master Butcher (Morbid Stench, Insepulto) to make this feat possible. It's a product of careful deliberation and years of experience, with Rogga Johansson laying down the heaviest music of possibly his entire career and The Master Butcher just taking things to another level with his barrage of unearthly roars. This is the culmination of death metal mastery, a groovy, pummelling record that imbibes the best elements of Swedish and American death metal scenes to create a truly fearsome record without parallel. What's surprising is that despite the face-blasting aggression and unbridled vocal delivery, the music is well-rounded with thought-out structures, tempo changes, build-ups, solos and even traces of sick melodies. Clearly a marked deviation from the usual Rogga Johansson fare that one is acquainted with, this is some next level old school brutality that will knock you flat and will have you crawling back for more. "