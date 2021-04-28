Gloomy Grim Premiere New Song "They Are Waiting" From Upcoming New Album "Agathonomicon"
Finnish symphonic black metal band Gloomy Grim premiere a new song called "They Are Waiting", taken from their upcoming new album "Agathonomicon". The record includes 10 tracks and will be out in stores April 28th via Satanath Records and MurdHer Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Graveborn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Necrogod Premiere New Song "Bringers of Blasphemy"
0 Comments on "Gloomy Grim Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.