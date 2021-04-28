Graveborn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Transmigrator" From Upcoming New Album

Boston-based death metal band Graveborn premiere a new song and lyric video "Transmigrator", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores May 25th.

Check out now "Transmigrator" below.

Tell the group:

“‘Transmigrator‘ exemplifies the central theme of this album, and of Graveborn in general: constant self improvement through iteration on previous failures and successes. No one is the same person they were a few years ago, or maybe even a few months ago, and usually the way we learn quickest is through our mistakes. In addition, every individual is building on the work of people who came before them. We’re part of a series of cycles, both personal and universal, in which many things about ourselves change, but there’s a fundamental thread that remains the same throughout. Transmigrator is a meditation on cycles of many scales, including our own journey as a band.”