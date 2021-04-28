SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Single “Painting A Clear Picture From An Unreliable Narrator”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy premiered their new track titled “Painting A Clear Picture From An Unreliable Narrator” streaming for you via YouTube below. That single will appear on their split release with If I Die First, “A Sure Disaster“, due out on May 14th via Pure Noise Records.





Explains frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa:

“We are really excited to share this track because I think it serves as a good sample for how we have been approaching music for SYSC for the future. Over quarantine we spent a lot of time writing and discussing what we wanted to do moving forward and we came to the conclusion we wanted to create something that was distinctly us again.

So we explored combining the old elements that we identified most with us back in the day, the sass and hectic weird nature and played around with pairing that with more melody and emotion and I think this track is indicative of that evolution of us as a band as well as reclaiming our identity.”