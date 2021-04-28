Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Songs “Basilisk” & “Inherit The Tragedy”

Like Moths To Flames premiere two new songs, “Basilisk” and “Inherit The Tragedy“. Both were B-side tracks from their 2020 “No Eternity In Gold“ sessions.





Says singer Chris Roetter:

“Both ‘Basilisk‘ and ‘Inherit The Tragedy‘ are songs that I was super torn on cutting from the record. ‘Basilisk‘ covers the experience of being so rooted in your own problems that you’re detached from what’s happening around you. I think we all tend to get stuck in letting our struggles become our identity. ‘Inherit The Tragedy‘ follows the more classic themes that band has offered out in the past. We’ve never been a stranger to writing songs focused on cutting the chord from someone who becomes dead weight.”