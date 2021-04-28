Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Songs “Basilisk” & “Inherit The Tragedy”
Like Moths To Flames premiere two new songs, “Basilisk” and “Inherit The Tragedy“. Both were B-side tracks from their 2020 “No Eternity In Gold“ sessions.
Says singer Chris Roetter:
“Both ‘Basilisk‘ and ‘Inherit The Tragedy‘ are songs that I was super torn on cutting from the record. ‘Basilisk‘ covers the experience of being so rooted in your own problems that you’re detached from what’s happening around you. I think we all tend to get stuck in letting our struggles become our identity. ‘Inherit The Tragedy‘ follows the more classic themes that band has offered out in the past. We’ve never been a stranger to writing songs focused on cutting the chord from someone who becomes dead weight.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Like Moths To Flames Premiere Two New Songs"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.