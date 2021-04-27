Mental Cruelty Premiere New Track & Official Music Video "King Ov Fire" From Upcoming New Album "A Hill To Die Upon"
German brutal death metal outfit Mental Cruelty premiere a new track titled "King Ov Fire", taken from their upcoming new album "A Hill To Die Upon", which will be out in stores May 28th via Unique Leader Records. The video was produced by AMP (Aurora Motion Pictures).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mental Cruelty Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.