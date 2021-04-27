Exclusive
Orbstruct Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Mercury Turn"
Orbstruct have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and lyric video "Mercury Turn", taken from their impending new album , which is currently in the works.
Tell the band:
"The single tell about a mentally disturbed man, who has lost control over himself under the influence of retrograde Mercury, and about how his inflamed mind conceives the reality in the moment of impaired judgment."
Comments the promotion agency:
"Orbstruct is a band from Kharkiv, Ukraine playing death metal in the best traditions of the genre successfully combining powerful guitar riffs and high-speed blast beats with subjects of atheism, agnosticism, self-knowledge and self-development. The band was formed in 2016 by the musicians spotted at different times as live and in-studio members of mainly black metal formations, part of which has become iconic in Ukraine and well-known abroad. The band’s first album known as “Phobos Rising” was released in spring 2020 on CD by two labels: Envenomed Music in Europe and Paragon Records in USA."
Line-up:
Goreon - guitars, bass, vocals, lyrics
Fok Lok - drums
Redied - guitars
Samurai - bass
