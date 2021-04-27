Hvrt Premiere New Music Video For "The Grief That Feeds The Night, Pt. 1"
Formerly known as Shitshifter, German doom-laden blackened death sludge quartet Hvrt premiere a new music video for "The Grief That Feeds The Night, Pt. 1", taken from their latest album "The Grief That Feeds The Night".
Check out now "The Grief That Feeds The Night, Pt. 1" below.
Explains guitarist Christian Braunschmidt:
“We’ve already made two videos for other songs (‘Moralists’ and ‘Zentrum’) and wanted to do a track that shows another side of us. The title song ‘The Grief That Feeds the Night Pt. 1’ is definitely more melodic and atmospheric than the others, and it’s important to us that people get to hear the full range of what we can do.”
