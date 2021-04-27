Red Fang Premiere New Single “Funeral Coach”
Red Fang premiered their new single “Funeral Coach” off their fifth studio full-length“Arrows“. The album will be out June 04th through Relapse Records.
Comments singer/bassist Aaron Beam:
“I was driving around and I saw a hearse that said, ‘funeral coach services’ on the back. So the first thing that popped into my head was a dude with a headset and a clipboard going, ‘Alright, dudes—more tears! Five minutes in is when the tears are critical, or no one’s gonna believe that anyone cares that this person died.’”
