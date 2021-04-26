Heriot Signs With Church Road Records
New metal group Heriot have signed with one of the UK's most exciting underground labels, Church Road Records.
The news continues Heriot's brilliant rise, following the releases of their two previous singles "Recreant" and "Cleansed Existence."
Heriot are a triumphant new group, fully-focused and with a razor-sharp edge. Now a fourpiece with the addition of guitarist/vocalist Debbie Gough, the group have already started to turn heads in the UK metal scene and beyond. Weaponising metallic sludge and hardcore with their terrifying singles, Heriot have caught the attention of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Revolver, and Knotfest, among many others.
Heriot are:
Jake Packer - Vocals/Bass
Debbie Gough - Vocals/Guitar
Erhan Alman - Guitar
Julian Gage - Drums
