Iron Maiden Vocalist Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word UK Tour

posted Apr 26, 2021 at 8:58 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Live Natiom today announces a very special Evening With show by Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson on his first-ever UK spoken word tour this summer:

August 1st - Brighton Theatre Royal
August 4th - Salford The Lowry
August 5th - Bradford St George’s Hall
August 8th - Nottingham Theatre Royal
August 9th - Birmingham The Alexandra
August 10th - London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Thursday April 29 via ticketmaster.co.uk

