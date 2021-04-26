Iron Maiden Vocalist Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word UK Tour

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Live Natiom today announces a very special Evening With show by Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson on his first-ever UK spoken word tour this summer:

August 1st - Brighton Theatre Royal

August 4th - Salford The Lowry

August 5th - Bradford St George’s Hall

August 8th - Nottingham Theatre Royal

August 9th - Birmingham The Alexandra

August 10th - London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Thursday April 29 via ticketmaster.co.uk