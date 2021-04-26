Iron Maiden Vocalist Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word UK Tour
Live Natiom today announces a very special Evening With show by Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson on his first-ever UK spoken word tour this summer:
August 1st - Brighton Theatre Royal
August 4th - Salford The Lowry
August 5th - Bradford St George’s Hall
August 8th - Nottingham Theatre Royal
August 9th - Birmingham The Alexandra
August 10th - London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tickets go on general sale at 10am, Thursday April 29 via ticketmaster.co.uk
