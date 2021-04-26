Vinnytsia Fatalities Premiere Cover Of BMTH Classic "A Lot Like Vegas"
To celebrate the 15-year anniversary since the release of "Count Your Blessings", old school deathcore unit Vinnytsia Fatalities are here to drop their own rendition of this Bring Me the Horizon classic.
Check out now "A Lot Like Vegas" below.
