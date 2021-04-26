Night Crowned Premiere New Song "Nattkrönt" From Upcoming New Album "Hädanfärd"
Sweden's melodic black metal outfit Night Crowned premiere a new song named "Nattkrönt". The track is taken from their forthcoming new album "Hädanfärd", which will be released July 9th on the Noble Demon.
