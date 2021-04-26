Djevel Premiere New Song "Maanen skal være mine øine, den skinnende stierne mine ben, og her skal jeg vandre til evig tid" From Upcoming New Album "Tanker som rir natten"

Djevel premiere a second advance track entitled "Maanen skal være mine øine, den skinnende stierne mine ben, og her skal jeg vandre til evig tid", taken from their upcoming new album "Tanker som rir natten". The effort will be released on May 14 via Aftermath Music.

Check out now "Maanen skal være mine øine, den skinnende stierne mine ben, og her skal jeg vandre til evig tid" below.



