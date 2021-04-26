Gojira Debut New Single “The Chant”
Gojira premiere their new track “The Chant” streaming via YouTube below. An official music video for it is scheduled to land this Friday, April 30th. That video will emerge alongside the release of the group’s 7th studio full-length “Fortitude“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kardashev Frontman Discusses Work On New Album
- Next Article:
Djevel Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Gojira Debut New Single 'The Chant'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.