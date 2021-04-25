Interview

Kardashev Frontman Mark Garrett Discusses Work On New Album

Variety is the spice of life, or so they say. The same is true of music. While it can be beneficial or even gratifying to have bands who play straight forward thrash metal, for example, it's just as fun to have artists who mix up their styles a bit and incorporate other sounds and influences. So it is with Tempe, Arizona's Kardashev, a quartet which on the surface draws from death metal, deathcore and progressive music to forge their own voice.

Kardashev began life in 2012 and released a demo, "Progression" that same year, followed by their first EP, "Excipio" in 2013. Their first and to date only full length album, "Peripety" would follow two years after and since the band has continued to soldier on, releasing two more EPs, the most recent being "The Baring Of Shadows" in 2020 and signing with Metal Blade Records.

To find out more about the band, progress on their sophomore album, the meaning behind their name and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.