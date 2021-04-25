Interview
Kardashev Frontman Mark Garrett Discusses Work On New Album
Variety is the spice of life, or so they say. The same is true of music. While it can be beneficial or even gratifying to have bands who play straight forward thrash metal, for example, it's just as fun to have artists who mix up their styles a bit and incorporate other sounds and influences. So it is with Tempe, Arizona's Kardashev, a quartet which on the surface draws from death metal, deathcore and progressive music to forge their own voice.
Kardashev began life in 2012 and released a demo, "Progression" that same year, followed by their first EP, "Excipio" in 2013. Their first and to date only full length album, "Peripety" would follow two years after and since the band has continued to soldier on, releasing two more EPs, the most recent being "The Baring Of Shadows" in 2020 and signing with Metal Blade Records.
To find out more about the band, progress on their sophomore album, the meaning behind their name and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kardashev Frontman Discusses Work On New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.