Nefariant Premiere New Music Video For "Life On Fire" From New EP "Fowl"
Nefariant premiere a new official music video for "Life On Fire", taken from their latest EP "Fowl", which was released earlier this year.
Check out now "Life On Fire" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Alustrium Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
No Hope For The Lost Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Nefariant Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.