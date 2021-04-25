Alustrium Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deliverance for the Damned" From Upcoming New Album "A Monument to Silence"
Philadelphia based progressive tech death metal band Alustrium premiere a new song and music video entitled "Deliverance for the Damned". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "A Monument to Silence", which will be out in stores June 18th via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Deliverance for the Damned" below.
