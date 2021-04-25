Regarde Les Hommes Tomber Premiere New Live Video For "The Crowning"
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber performed their entire 2020 album 'Ascension' at Roadburn Redux. You can stream "The Crowning" from the live set below. 'Ascension' was released on February 28th, 2020 through Season of Mist.
