Exclusive

Thy Rites Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Nekrolatreia"

Brazilian black/thrash metal band Thy Rites have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Nekrolatreia". The effort will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), The Ritual Productions (Netherlands) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on April 25th.

Check out now "Nekrolatreia" in its entirety below.



