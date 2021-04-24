Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, Etc.) Premiere New Track & Music Video “40 Stories”
Alluvial premiered their new single and music video “40 Stories” taken from their impending new effort “Sarcoma“. Nuclear Blast have a May 28th release date scheduled for that album. Alluvial‘s current lineup consists of guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless/Black Crown Initiate, etc.), ex-Suffocation vocalist Kevin Muller, drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage) and bassist Tim Walker (Entheos).
Explains Wes Hauch:
“I’m really all chips in for every song on ‘Sarcoma‘, but ‘40 Stories‘ is one that we’re especially proud of. It was originally going to be an instrumental. The lyrics are loosely based on a suicide story, and it’s one of a handful of songs on the record where I sing. I think we are always going to have a strong footing in the sound that’s been established with ‘Ulysses‘ and ‘Thy Underling‘, but ‘40 Stories‘ kinda poured out of us.”
