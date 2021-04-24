Inhuman Condition (Obituary, Ex-Massacre, The Absence, Goregäng) Premiere New Music Video “Tyrantula”

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Inhuman Condition premiere their new music video and single “Tyrantula“. The group’s debut album “Rat God” is presently set for a June 04th digital release through Blood Blast Distribution and on CD on Listenable Insanity Records. A vinyl release will be avaiable August 06th via Black Serpent Records.

Inhuman Condition are comprised of bassist Terry Butler (Obituary), Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence/Goregäng). Ex-Massacre guitarist Rick Rozz contibutes a guest solo to this aong in particular. Both Kling and Nordberg were members of Massacre until exiting the band late last year on bad terms.

Comments Nordberg :

“Finally these songs can start seeing the light of day! It has been so long since they were originally written, but it has been well worth the wait. ‘Tyrantula‘ was such a fun choice for a single because it’s a total skull-smasher. From the intro, to the stomping riff, to the thrashy bits, it’s intense the whole way through, and I think it gets stuck in your head.”