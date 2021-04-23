Capra Releases New Music Video "Medusa"

Today (April 23rd), Capra has released their debut full-length, "In Transmission," via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a new video for the album track "Medusa" (produced by Matt Valentin, Tom Rosario, and Chase Guidroz) can be viewed below.

Predominantly tracked in December 2019, "In Transmission" was recorded with Jai Benoit (Golgothan, Father Rust), then mixed by Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues) and mastered by Brad Boatwright (Pig Destroyer, Integrity, Torche, Idle Hands). The only exceptions were "Mutt," "Transfiguration," and "Deadbeat Assailant," which were recorded during the pandemic lockdown, and required the members to go into the studio individually to lay down their parts rather than all going in together. The hardest aspect of making the record turned out to be naming it. "We went through a plethora of titles trying to find what we felt was the perfect name," Paramore says. "We've been sitting on the majority of this record since the end of 2019 and had originally hoped to send it out to the masses mid-summer, but thanks to the pandemic, all of that obviously got pushed back. In a lot of ways, this is a message we've been trying to send out that has essentially been stuck or lost in transmission for a year now, and we're all ready for that message to finally be received."

Capra guitarist Tyler Harper recently spoke to Metal Underground about "In Transmission," which can also be seen below.