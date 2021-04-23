Eleine Posts New Music Video "Die From Within" Online

Eleine follow up their breakthrough album "Dancing In Hell", with the limited edition vinyl single "Die From Within", taken from the previous album. The single contains 4 tracks and besides from the album versions of "Die From Within", "The World We Knew" and the symphonic version of "Die From Within", this release also includes a symphonic version for "Story Untold" (from the album "Until The End"). The vinyl comes in three different colours, white/gold splatter, black/gold and regular black vinyl. To celebrate the release, the band has also made a music video for "Die From Within," which can be seen below.

"The loss of someone leaves such silence, even if you're screaming from the top of your lungs and it feels like your insides are being ripped out. As time goes by, you slowly realize that life will never be the same again. It often feels like no-one understands the pain you‘re in, and that just makes everything so much worse.

"'Die From Within' was born out of loss and depression. We all know what it‘s like when you take one step forward, and take two steps back when dealing with depression and grief. There are no words that instantly fix everything, but as you continue working on getting back to your daily life, you will get better little by little each passing day by finding the small things that comfort you and that keeps you pushing forward. Even if it feels impossible sometimes.

"'Die From Within' is for our lost loved ones, and for all of our fans out there dealing with any form of depression. We see you, we're with you and we love you."

- Madeleine & Rikard