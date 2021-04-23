Exclusive
Adarrak Premiere New Single "Through The Fabric Of Time" From Upcoming New Album "Ex Oriente Lux"
Singapore's progressive death metal band Adarrak have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Through The Fabric Of Time". It is taken from the band's upcoming new album "Ex Oriente Lux", which will be out in stores May 27th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Astaka Arungan (Malaysia).
Check out now "Through The Fabric Of Time" below.
