Wristmeetrazor Premiere New Single “Anemic (The Same Six Words)”

Wristmeetrazor premiered their new advance track “Anemic (The Same Six Words)“. It’s the second single to arrive from the group’s new effort “Replica Of A Strange Love“, out June 11th through Prosthetic.

Bassist/vocalist Justin Fornof commented to Altpress.com of this track:

“The song is an observation I’ve made over years of playing music and being involved in music scenes. It’s indicative of both human nature and the insecurity-plagued social media nightmare we routinely subject ourselves to. We are uniquely judged by peers who don’t know us, who secretly anticipate our failures. I think it’s the most relatable set of lyrics on the record.”