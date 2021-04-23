"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Wristmeetrazor Premiere New Single “Anemic (The Same Six Words)”

posted Apr 23, 2021 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Wristmeetrazor premiered their new advance track “Anemic (The Same Six Words)“. It’s the second single to arrive from the group’s new effort “Replica Of A Strange Love“, out June 11th through Prosthetic.

Bassist/vocalist Justin Fornof commented to Altpress.com of this track:

“The song is an observation I’ve made over years of playing music and being involved in music scenes. It’s indicative of both human nature and the insecurity-plagued social media nightmare we routinely subject ourselves to. We are uniquely judged by peers who don’t know us, who secretly anticipate our failures. I think it’s the most relatable set of lyrics on the record.”

