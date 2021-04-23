Monasteries Premiere New Song "Jorogumo Yokai" From Upcoming New EP "Silence"

Ahead of today’s release of Monasteries‘ new EP “Silence“ the group premiere another new track called “Jorogumo Yokai“ streaming for you below:

Explains guitarist Aaron Wright:

“On behalf of Monasteries I am proud to present to you, ‘Silence‘; 5 tracks showcasing unpredictability and erraticism, exploring the technical deathcore genre and hoping to find new ground. I believe that in these tracks, we have successfully captured and evoked the essence of tension, impact, and bleak realisation.

It’s an honour to be able to stand behind this work, the latest bullet point in the Monasteries discography, and I truly believe it’s our best, most inspired work to date. I hope that in listening to ‘Silence‘, you too will understand the need for chaos in music that we as a band enjoy creating so much. Rest assured, this isn’t the end.

Everything is born from Silence.”