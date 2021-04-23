Portal Premiere New Song "Eye" From Upcoming New Album "Avow"
Australian death metal band Portal will be releasing their sixth studio full-length “Avow” on May 28th via Profound Lore Records. “Eye” has just premiered online as the first single off it, streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Monasteries Premiere New Song "Jorogumo Yokai"
0 Comments on "Portal Premiere New Song 'Eye' From Upcoming Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.