The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Track “Termination”
The Devil Wears Prada premiere a new single named “Termination”. The song is from their forth coming nww EP, “ZII“, which will continue the concept the group first explored with their 2010 outing, “Zombie“.
Explains frontman Mike Hranica:
“I learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to imagine how a virus can seriously compromise our lives. ‘Termination‘ makes mention of that and the greed that so often comes when humans fend only for themselves or when lying to protect reputation. I didn’t want to remake any part of the lyrical imaginings of the first EP, and the transformation mentioned in ”Termination‘ is a part of the new territory I hoped to create for ‘ZII‘.”
