ÆGES Premiere New Single “Colors”

ÆGES premiere their new song “Colors“ streaming via YouTube below. The group’s singer/guitarist Kemble Walters produced and engineered the song, with Beau Burchell (Saosin, Senses Fail) helming the mixed and mastering. The track will be on the ÆGES ' upcoming new album, which they currently have in the works.





Tells Kemble Walters:

“Musically, ‘Colors‘ is the sum of all our parts and then some. It’s got the thick heavy riffs, extreme highs and lows in dynamics, a pumping chorus and attitude for days. I feel like lyrics should always be up to the interpretation of the listener, but there are a few different themes being addressed here. One is the chasm of perception, and how some people refuse to believe something, even though there’s a mountain of evidence right in front of them.”