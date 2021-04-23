Brendon Small’s Galaktikon (Dethklok) Premiere New Track “Ghosthorse”
Band Photo: Dethklok (?)
Brendon Small’s Galaktikon (Dethklok) premiere the full version of their new single “Ghosthorse“ streaming for you below. Small wrote and performed that track on his signature Epiphone “GhostHorse” Explorer.
