Burning Darkness Signs With Non Serviam Records; New Album "Dödens Makt" To Be Released In July

Swedish black metal powerhouse Burning Darkness has joined the Dutch extreme metal label Non Serviam Records and will release their sophomore full-length album, "Dödens Makt" in July.

The band states: "We are very happy to announce that we've signed to Non Serviam Records who will be releasing our new album Dödens Makt. The collaboration of NSR and Burning Darkness have the makings of becoming a mutually advantageous one. The label has proved to have an eye for digging up great upcoming bands and putting them in their spotlight. We have been making our relentless Swedish black metal for a long time and we think our new album is our absolutely strongest work yet. It is with great confidence we release it via NSR. Our old supporters are sure to be pleased and we're certain we'll gain many new fans with this new release. NSR's prior work with other bands tells us the album will get the exposure it deserves. Furthermore, the integrity of picking bands for their roster should ensure metal fans of the quality of our music."

Ricardo Gelok, Non Serviam Records owner, adds: "I have known Burning Darkness for years. The drummer and me were talking a while ago, and he told me that the band was recording a new album. So I asked him to send me a promo when all was recorded. After receiving the new songs the label offered the band a deal. It’s a real pleasure to work with a band like Burning Darkness, they are eager to get their fans hear this new opus."