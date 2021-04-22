Vexed Posts New Music Video "Misery" Online

Fast-rising UK based upstarts Vexed have been checking off boxes as the next big name in aggressive-yet-progressive modern metal, and have just released one of their most ruthless offerings yet: the gut-punching, absorbing third single "Misery." The standout single is cut from the band’s upcoming album, "Culling Culture," out May 21 via Napalm Records.

On their third offering, the four-piece fluctuates between grooving, ethereal leads and destructive, airtight riffs, technically adept drumming and vocalist Megan Targett’s undeniably dynamic, haunting vocal power. As their new music video clearly refers to absolution via its striking visual content, the track’s lyrics reflect a reckoning with the past, mirroring the intensely personal themes of the upcoming album.

Vexed on the new single:

"Anxiety is a demon powerful enough to posses anyone and can leave the strongest of us feeling helpless. 'Misery' is an inner monologue of an anxiety riddled mind constantly overanalysing and catastrophising. Taking inspiration from a spectrum of genres, this track is a true musical representation of how drastically our thoughts can change from one moment to the next, often ending in confusion and 'Misery.'"